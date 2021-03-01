A MAN has appeared in court charged with attempted murder.
Stephen Gibbs, 45, will stand trial accused of the attempted murder of Emma Brown, 49, on Saturday, January 30.
Gibbs, of Lakeside, Barry, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court via videolink from HMP Cardiff today.
He wore a grey sweatshirt and spoke softly as he denied attempted murder.
Judge Daniel Williams set a three day trial for September 13 and remanded Gibbs in custody.
He told Gibbs: “You have pleaded not guilty to attempted murder. The prosecution seek a trial and that will take place on September 13."
