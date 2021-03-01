POLICE have again appealed to landowners and dog owners after two sheep were apparently attacked in Caerphilly this weekend.
Gwent Police’s Rural Crime Team have also appealed for information after two ewes were found injured in Manmoel yesterday, Sunday February 28.
Their owner found the two sheep on the Ebbw Vale side of the mountain and called police at 4.40pm. It is believed the attack happened overnight on Saturday, February 27 or early morning on Sunday.
The ewe's injuries in Manmoel. Picture: Gwent Police's Rural Crime Team
PC Dan Counsell of Gwent Police’s rural crime team said: “This has been a very distressing incident for the sheep owner. Livestock worrying is a criminal offence and can have a devastating impact on our rural communities.
“The stress alone of being chased by a dog can be enough to kill a sheep and for pregnant ewes there is the risk of them losing their unborn lambs.”
PC Counsell added: “We would like to remind all dog owners to ensure their dog is on a lead whenever they are near livestock.
“Many sheep worrying incidents are caused by unaccompanied dogs that have escaped from their house or garden and dog owners should make sure their home or garden is secure and that their dog cannot get loose.”
MORE NEWS:
- Thug shattered rugby fan's jaw and cheekbone after drinking game turned ugly
- In pictures: Inside luxury cars drug dealer's 'sophisticated' cannabis factory
He also issued the following advice:
- Do not allow your dog to enter a field on its own and keep it under your control at all times.
- Keep your dog on a lead when crossing through fields that contain livestock.
- Stick to public right of ways.
- Make sure you know where your dog is at all times.
- Ensure that your property is secure and that your dog cannot escape day or night.
Advice for farmers/landowners/livestock owners:
- Dial 101 or email contact@gwent.pnn.polie.uk to report incidents of livestock worrying to Gwent Police.
- Take photographs of injuries to the livestock.
- If you are able to, secure the dog until the police arrive so that evidence can be gathered to identify the owner of the dog.
- Put signs up on gateways alerting dog walkers to the presence of livestock in the fields.
Anyone with any information on the incident in Manmoel should call 101 quoting the reference 2100071189.