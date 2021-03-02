A FUNDRAISER has been set up in the wake of a fire last week at an infants school – with generous companies and people getting involved to replace the damaged items.

Kelly Hill set up the fundraiser after the playhouse at Ringland Infants School was burnt down in a fire and their mud kitchen was stolen.

Ms Hill, whose nephew Dexter attends the school, said: “It’s a fantastic school for both mainstream children and those with additional needs like Dexter.”

The fire happened on Wednesday, February 24, as the pupils were beginning to return to school, and the following day, Ms Hill set up the fundraiser to help the school replace what they had lost.

“Schools don’t have much and throughout the time they have been closed, the school has been working hard to provide things for the pupils," she said. “Little Welsh mud kitchens kindly offered to give a new mud kitchen and L Griffiths Carpentry Building & Joinery Services provided a new Wendy house.”

The cause of the fire is being investigated but Ms Hill and many others believe it was an act of vandalism – as the school has been previously a victim of the crime.

The initial target for the fundraiser was £500 but within less than a week, the total is at almost £1,000 – with £750 coming in just one afternoon from generous locals.

“I think for all of us who donated, we want to show the good in the community. It’s just not fair for people to set fire to stuff.

“I want to thank everyone who donated, including the companies, as without them, this would not have happened.”

You can view the fundraising page here.