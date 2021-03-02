TORFAEN has seen a rise in coronavirus cases in recent days compared to the previous week - the only region in Gwent to do so.

In the seven days to February 24, Torfaen recorded 78 new Covid cases, up from 61 the previous week.

Pontnewydd and Upper Cwmbran recorded the highest number of cases in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region in the seven days to February 24, joint-highest with North Blackwood, Argoed and Markham in Caerphilly borough.

But the picture is generally continuing to improve in Gwent. While three of the council areas – Caerphilly (80.1), Torfaen (78.8) and Newport (75.6) – were above the Wales average for rolling case rates in that week, only Torfaen recorded a higher rate than the previous week.

In the seven days to February 24 no middle layer super output area (MSOA split between 2,000 to 6,000 households) recorded more than 14 cases.

Pontnewydd and Upper Cwmbran recorded 14 cases at a rate of 183.2 (up from eight the previous week), while North Blackwood, Argoed and Markham recorded 14 cases at a rate of 246.8 (up from fewer than two the previous week).

Llantarnam and Oakfield, which recorded the highest Covid cases in Gwent in the week to February 17 with 17, saw a huge drop to fewer than two cases.

Overall for those seven days Caerphilly recorded 145 (down from 153), Newport recorded 117 (down from 143), Torfaen recorded 74 (up from 61), Monmouthshire recorded 52 (down from 61), and Blaenau Gwent recorded 30 (down from 42).

Cases per area for the health board region in the seven days to February 24 are below. Hover over the bars on the graph, or scroll down to see exact figures compared to the previous week.

Caerphilly

Rhymney, Pontlottyn and Abertysswg: ten new cases at a rate of 112.6 (up from five the previous week)

New Tredegar and Darran Valley: four new cases at a rate of 54.6 (up from three the previous week)

North Blackwood, Argoed and Markham: 14 new cases at a rate of 246.8 (up from zero to two the previous week)

Aberbargoed and Gilfach: ten new cases at a rate of 164.7 (up from five the previous week)

Bargoed: ten new cases at a rate of 161.9 (up from zero to two previous week)

St Cattwg: eight new cases at a rate of 105.2 (down from 14 the previous week)

Pengam and Cefn Fforest: eight new cases at a rate of 103.3 (up from four the previous week)

Blackwood: six new cases at a rate of 81.6 (up from zero to two the previous week)

Oakdale and Pentwyn: zero to two new cases at a rate of below 21 (down from four the previous week)

Newbridge: zero to two new cases at a rate of below 30 (the same as the previous week)

Hengoed and Maesycwmer: three new cases at a rate of 37 (down from five the previous week)

Ystrad Mynach and Nelson: six new cases at a rate of 58.4 (down from seven the previous week)

Pontllanfraith: seven new cases at a rate of 81.4 (down from eight the previous week)

Crosskeys North and Abercarn: seven new cases at a rate of 96.2 (down from nine the previous week)

Crosskeys South and Ynysddu: five new cases at a rate of 85.8 (up from three the previous week)

Bedwas and Trethomas: zero to two new cases at a rate of below 30 (up from six the previous week)

Llanbradach and Penyrheol: three new cases at a rate of 32.8 (down from ten the previous week)

Aber Valley: six new cases at a rate of 88.2 (down from 14 the previous week)

Caerphilly East: ten new cases at a rate of 101.6 (down from 12 the previous week)

Caerphilly West: four new cases at a rate of 53.2 (down from 12 the previous week)

Caerphilly South: five new cases at a rate of 46.8 (down from 13 the previous week)

Risca West: zero to two new cases at a rate of below 39 (down from four the previous week)

Risca East: four new cases at a rate of 63.7 (the same as the previous week)

Machen: seven new cases at a rate of 128 (up from four the previous week)

Newport

Marshfield: 11 new cases at a rate of 131.5 (up from six the previous week)

Rogerstone: six new cases at a rate of 65 (up from zero to two the previous week)

Bettws: seven new cases at a rate of 87 (down from eight the previous week)

Malpas: seven new cases at a rate of 89.3 (down from nine the previous week)

Caerleon: four new cases at a rate of 51.4 (the same as the previous week)

Langstone and Llanwern: seven new cases at a rate of 79.1 (down from eight the previous week)

Pye Corner and Graig: five new cases at a rate of 79.2 (up from three the previous week)

Ridgeway and Glasllwch: four new cases at a rate of 62.9 (up from zero to two the previous week)

Gaer: five new cases at a rate of 86.6 (up from zero to two the previous week)

Duffryn and Maesglas: seven new cases at a rate of 85.5 (down from ten the previous week)

Pill and Docks: seven new cases at a rate of 79.2 (down from 11 the previous week)

Stow Hill: five new cases at a rate of 76.2 (up from four the previous week)

Shaftsbury and Crindai: three new cases at a rate of 44.3 (down from eight the previous week)

St Julians and Barnardtown: three new cases at a rate of 42.3 (down from seven the previous week)

Lliswerry and Uskmouth: seven new cases at a rate of 60.5 (down from 16 the previous week)

Lawrence Hill: three new cases at a rate of 51.8 (down from nine the previous week)

Victoria and Somerton: nine new cases at a rate of 75.9 (down from 14 the previous week)

Beechwood: six new cases at a rate of 98.5 (down from ten the previous week)

Maindee: four new cases at a rate of 50.1 (up from three the previous week)

Blaenau Gwent

Sirhowy: zero to two new cases at a rate of below 29 (the same as the previous week)

Rassau and Beaufort: seven new cases at a rate of 99.4 (up from six the previous week)

Brynmawr: zero to two new cases at a rate of below 37 (down from four the previous week)

Blaina and Nantyglo: four new cases at a rate of 42.2 (down from seven the previous week)

Ebbw Vale North and Glyncoed: zero to two new cases at a rate of below 26 (down from 13 the previous week)

Ebbw Vale South and Cwm: nine new cases at a rate of 106.1 (up from six the previous week)

Tredegar and Georgetown: zero to two new cases at a rate of below 24 (down from four the previous week)

Abertillery North and Cwmtillery: zero to two new cases at a rate of below 23 (the same as the previous week)

Abertillery South and Llanilleth: three new cases at a rate of 42.7 (up from zero to two the previous week)

Torfaen

Blaenavon: seven new cases at a rate of 108.5 (up from zero to two the previous week)

Abersychan: three new cases at a rate of 40.5 (down from nine the previous week)

Trefethin and Penygarn: seven new cases at a rate of 91.7 (up from six the previous week)

Pontypool: ten new cases at a rate of 110 (up from three the previous week)

New Inn: five new cases at a rate of 84.6 (up from zero to two the previous week)

Griffithstown and Sebastopol: zero to two new cases at a rate of below 27 (down from three the previous week)

Pontnewydd and Upper Cwmbran: 14 new cases at a rate of 183.2 (up from eight the previous week)

Croesyceilog: zero to two new cases at a rate of below 28 (the same as the previous week)

West Pontnewydd and Thornhill: eight new cases at a rate of 118.9 (up from zero to two the previous week)

Fairwater and Greenmeadow: three new cases at a rate of 46.4 (down from four the previous week)

Cwmbran: six new cases at a rate of 80 (up from five the previous week)

Llantarnam and Oakfield: zero to two new cases at a rate of below 27 (down from 17 the previous week)

Hollybush and Henllys: seven new cases at a rate of 103.5 (up from zero to two the previous week)

Monmouthshire