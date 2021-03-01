POLICE are appealing for your help to find a teenage boy from Gwent who has gone missing.
Lewys Lintern, 16, is originally from Caerphilly but is known to frequent the Cardiff suburbs of Llandaff, Cathays and Llanederyn.
A South Wales Police spokesperson said: “His family are extremely concerned about his welfare and are encouraging anyone with information to contact police.
“Lewys was reported missing on Friday, February 26 and was last seen wearing a Tommy Hilfiger black jacket, blue tracksuit bottoms and grey Nike trainers and black backpack.
“If you have any information on Lewys whereabouts please contact us quoting ref *068665.”