POLICE are appealing for your help to find a teenage boy from Gwent who has gone missing.

Lewys Lintern, 16, is originally from Caerphilly but is known to frequent the Cardiff suburbs of Llandaff, Cathays and Llanederyn.

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: “His family are extremely concerned about his welfare and are encouraging anyone with information to contact police.

“Lewys was reported missing on Friday, February 26 and was last seen wearing a Tommy Hilfiger black jacket, blue tracksuit bottoms and grey Nike trainers and black backpack.

MORE NEWS

“If you have any information on Lewys whereabouts please contact us quoting ref *068665.”