WELSH businesses are set to receive more than £93 million of investment for green recovery and to help create nearly 13,000 jobs in the UK Government's Budget tomorrow.

The chancellor is expected to announce that Holyhead in Anglesey will benefit from £4.8 million to pilot a hydrogen hub in the area, subject to business case approvals.

The project has the potential to create up to 30 new high-skilled green jobs, indirectly support 500 jobs, and bring further investment into the area.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak, said: “We have protected jobs and supported businesses throughout this pandemic and now we are looking ahead with more optimism to an investment-led recovery for the whole of the United Kingdom.”

The chancellor is also expected to bring forward £58.7 million of funding over the next five years for faster investment in the Swansea Bay, North-Wales and Mid-Wales City and Growth Deals. This will drive forward local economic priorities and support regeneration while delivering new jobs in sectors such as infrastructure, transport and agriculture.

• The Swansea Bay City Deal will get an extra £5.4 million per year from 2021/22 for the remaining seven years of the Deal;

• The North-Wales Growth Deal will get an extra £4.4 million per year from 2021/22 for the remaining nine years of the Deal;

• The Mid-Wales Growth Deal will get an extra £1.8 million per year from 2021/22 for the remaining 10 years of the Deal.

Alongside this, Mr Sunak is expected to provide up to £30 million toward the Global Centre for Rail Excellence. The project, also supported by the Welsh Government, will see up to 120 skilled jobs at the new rail and infrastructure testing facility in Neath Port Talbot, and showcase Wales as a hub for research and development, and cutting-edge low-carbon rail technology.

The purpose-built modern facility will support UK train manufacturers with the capacity and capability for rigorous testing of rolling stock and rail infrastructure, from prototype to implementation.

Secretary of state for Wales Simon Hart said: “As well as bringing thousands of skilled jobs, the plans for the Centre for Rail Excellence, hydrogen hub and investment in growth deals show the UK Government’s determination to make sure that Wales is a centre for innovation and the industries of the future."