A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

ELLA TANCOCK, 20, of Granville Close, Rogerstone, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in her blood.

She was ordered to pay £395 in costs, a fine and surcharge.

LAURIE EDWARDS, aged 22, of Abernant Road, Markham, was banned from driving for 25 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving.

She was ordered to pay £775 in costs, a fine and surcharge.

GEORGIA PRITCHARD, aged 22 of Philip Street, Trinant, near Newbridge, was banned from driving for 18 months after she admitted drink driving.

She was ordered to pay £303 in costs, a fine and surcharge.

LUKAS ZAVADZKAS, 21, of Stow Hill, Newport, was banned from driving for 15 months after he admitted drink driving and driving with no insurance.

He was ordered to pay £635 in costs, a fine and surcharge.

STEPHEN LEONARD TURNBULL, 33, of Fleetwood Close, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his blood.

He must carry out 60 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a victim surcharge.

SEAN RENDLE, 27, of Moorland Park, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in costs, a fine and surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER HARRIS, 38, of Pentwyn, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 15 months after he admitted drink driving and driving with no insurance.

He was ordered to pay £359 in costs, a fine and surcharge.

ELLIE SMITH, 20, of Llandegfedd Way, New Inn, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £344 in costs, a fine and surcharge for without due care and attention.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CLAIRE PROSSER, 47, of Springfield, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she admitted obstructing a constable.

She was ordered to pay £322 in a fine and a surcharge.

ROBERT DAVIES, 45, of Commercial Street, Newport, was jailed for seven days after he admitted that he failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following his release from prison.

RHYS PENRY JOHN DAVIS, 30, of Bryn Road, Markham, was banned from driving for 44 months after he admitted failing to provide a specimen.

He was ordered to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £300 in costs, a fine and surcharge.

MICHAEL DAFYDD JAMES RICE, 35, of Elan Close, Bettws, Newport, was jailed for 17 weeks, suspended for 18 months, after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified.

He must complete 19 sessions of a thinking skills programme, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

LEE NORRIS, 47, of Ffordd Eynon Evans, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 56 days after he was found guilty of being in charge of a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath, 68 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

He was ordered to pay £414 in costs, a fine and surcharge.

DANIEL JAMES MORRIS, 33, of Sycamore Court, Bargoed, was ordered to pay £199 in costs, a fine and surcharge after he pleaded guilty to obstructing a constable.

TYRONE SELBY, 30, of Snowden Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £199 in costs, a fine and surcharge after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating.

BEN THOMAS, 29, of Derwen Way, Abergavenny, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted criminal damage by destroying the glass panel of a door.

He was ordered to pay £107 in a fine and a surcharge.

RHYS BEVAN, 24, of Mersey Close, Pontllanfraith, was ordered to pay £224 in costs, a fine and surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ZAK DALE BISHOP, 23, of Fleur de Lys Avenue, Pontllanfraith, was ordered to pay £816 in costs, a fine and surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LUKE CABLE, 19, of Clydach Street, Brynmawr, was ordered to pay £816 in costs, a fine and surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANTHONY DAVID CHARLES, 35, of Kelvin Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £244 in costs, a fine and surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

IAN CIRPACI, 39, of Morris Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £330 in costs, a fine and surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAY CLARKE, 25, of Baird Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in costs, a fine and surcharge for riding a scooter without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

MARK ANTON COOK, 45, of Taliesin, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in costs, a fine and surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GRAHAM DAVIES, 52, of Carn Y Tyla Terrace, Abertysswg, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £257 in costs, a fine and surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAKE JONES, 27, of Claremont, Newport, was ordered to pay £324 in costs, a fine and surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DAVID MORGAN, 30, of Cormorant Way, Dyffryn, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in costs, a fine and surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DARREN WELCH, 41, of Cwrt Yr Ysgol, Cwmfields, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £244 in costs, a fine and surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.