A COMPREHENSIVE school in Caerphilly County Borough is closed today due to boiler failure.
Risca Community Comprehensive school made the announcement on social media this morning.
REMINDER: The school building will be closed today, Tuesday 2nd March, due to a boiler failure. There will be no SILC provision in school. Remote learning will continue as usual.— Risca CCS (@RiscaCCS) March 2, 2021
There will be no specialist inclusive learning centre capacity at the school today.
However, remote learning will continue as normal.