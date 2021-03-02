CADBURY has teamed up with beer brewers, Goose Island, to create a limited edition Cadbury Creme Egg beer.

The partnership comes in celebration of 50 years of the Creme Egg and to mark this momentous occasion, fans will have the chance to raise a glass to five delicious decades of the Cadbury Creme Egg with the egg-stra special, Golden Goo-Beer-Lee Creme Stout.

The limited-edition Golden Goo-Beer-Lee Creme Stout will be available online at www.gooseislandshop.com in packs of two for fans, strictly for those over the age of 18, to experience from 11am on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 until they are gone.

Developed by Goose Island’s Head Brewer, the blend of malted barley, oats, wheat and milk sugar mirrors the rich and creamy texture of the nation’s favourite gooey chocolate egg.

READ MORE:

The limited-edition stout is brewed with cacao nibs and vanilla beans that lift the chocolatey and creme notes for a celebratory drink that is smooth, rich and balanced for Cadbury Creme Egg fans to enjoy.

Raphael Capitani, brand manager, Cadbury Creme Egg, said: “We’re excited to announce our collaboration with Goose Island and limited-edition Golden Goo-Beer-Lee Creme Stout that is available now for all Cadbury Creme Egg lovers to try.

“We have always celebrated the unique and wonderful ways of enjoying a Cadbury Creme Egg and with this launch we are taking EATertainment to a whole new level. We can’t wait for people to try our very first beer and raise a glass to five delicious decades of Cadbury Creme Egg!”

Andrew Walton, master brewer at Goose Island said: “With the Golden Goo-Beer-Lee Creme Stout we knew that we would be reaching a wide range of people with different levels of experience with craft beer!

“We wanted to make sure that for whoever tried this beer, it would be unique and delicious. The tasty flavours of the stout complement the iconic Cadbury Creme Egg; we wanted to big up the chocolate and creaminess of the beer while keeping it super drinkable.”

Cadbury Creme Egg creates egg-sclusive new beer with Goose Island. (PA)

With Easter on the way, Cadbury Creme Egg has been the nation’s favourite Easter brand for five decades – with more than 200 million Cadbury Creme Eggs sold in the UK alone every year!

Join the Cadbury Creme Egg Golden Goobilee celebrations and raise a glass of the Goo-Beer-Lee Creme Stout before they are gone for good.

The celebratory drink will only be available for a limited time only 03/03/21. Age restrictions will apply.

Cans of Golden Goo-Beer-Lee Creme Stout will be available from tomorrow and will set you back £10 for two 440ml cans.