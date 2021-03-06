A MONMOUTHSHIRE author has taken the jump from writing fiction into non-fiction.

Tim Lebbon from Goytre will be releasing his new book Run Walk Crawl: Getting Fit in My Forties on March 10 through Amazon.

It is his first foray into non-fiction, with his previous works being centred around horror and dark fantasy. He has released more than 50 novels and novellas.

Run Walk Crawl: Getting Fit in My Forties centres around Mr Lebbon’s journey through improving his own fitness from getting started at the start of his forties through to competing in Ironmans, marathons and other adventures.

Mr Lebbon said about his jump into non-fiction and the inspiration behind his autobiographical release: “I’ve been thinking about writing this down for a while, and during lockdown seemed like an opportune time – with people stuck at home and struggling to exercise, it felt like the right moment to revisit my own fitness journey, from unfit to multiple Ironman finisher.

“I’m hoping it might be a fun read, but also that it might encourage some people to embark on their own fitness journey. It was fun revisiting a lot of the races I’ve done over the past decade… and sometimes painful too. Its said that endurance athletes enjoy pain and have a higher pain threshold than most people… and that’s true, but for me I counter that with lots of cake.”