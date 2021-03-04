THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 4,200 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

Today we meet Ceri Clark, 36, of Newport, who is a support school assistant at Fairoakes nursery.

When and why did you take up photography?

I have travelled to many places all my life from a young age and I wished I had found the power of photography back then. I have lived through tropical storms on sailing holidays, experienced an earthquake, and also flew over a volcano in a helicopter just days before it erupted and saw the gas and steam cloud. Not any of those times did I have a camera to hand, so I decided that I would make sure I was never be camera handicapped again.

Why do you love taking pictures?

It developed into a passion and a window away from family life, even though many of my portrait photos are of my family members including the cats. It also unlocked for me what we sometimes are to busy to see.

The road past Keeper's Pond near Blaenavon

Where is your favourite place to take pictures?

The Brecon Beacons, of course and water-related pictures. And I love developing my portrait skills.

What equipment do you use?

Funnily enough I have a basic Canon bridge camera and my A60 smart phone and also my iPad Air. I was taught in my course that you don’t need expensive equipment to to be a good photographer. The photographer makes the photos what they are, not always the camera. Just need me and my finger, my eye and my editing board.

Amazing red sunset over Newport

What is the favourite picture you have taken?

My favourite picture that’s a hard one - I think maybe I haven’t found it yet, but that’s because there is so much out there to experience having one favourite isn’t enough.

Why did you join the SWACC?

My friend actually told me about the group and is a member herself.

Ceri said of this picture: "My daughter (portrait) she is the stars in my night sky, the colour in my life, also my light in the dark expressing her beautiful talent combined with my own"

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

I love taking family portraits, but if I had the opportunity to go just one place in the world that would be Everest or Mount Fuji as they say you can see so far across the world if it’s a clear day. There could be so many incredible visions you could share with everyone that everyone in the world would want to see.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

It’s not about the camera it’s about what you, the photographer, turn it into and sees. Photography can be learnt like anything else. It’s an art but it’s also a vision but it’s got to be a vision that you see, and how you want it to be shared.