A DRAGONS rugby star has been fined and has had penalty points put on his licence after he was caught speeding.
Wales international Tavis Knoyle was clocked travelling at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Ystrad Mynach’s Nelson Road.
The 30-year-old scrum half was ordered to pay £224 which was made up of a £100 fine, £90 costs and a £34 surcharge.
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how Knoyle, of Pontneddfechan, near Neath, committed the offence on August 14, 2020 whilst driving a Smart ForFour car.
His licence was endorsed with three points.
Knoyle has played for all four Welsh regions and joined the Dragons in 2016.
He has won 11 caps for Wales.
