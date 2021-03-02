TWO vehicles in Griffithstown were torched within hours of each other late on Sunday night and early on Monday morning.

South Wales Fire and Rescue were called out twice to Griffithstown - to a burned out car on Clifton Square, and then, just under four hours later, to a van in the area around Charles Street and Windsor Road.

Tim Cantelo woke up to find his van on fire, with the fire also spreading to his other van.

“My alarm went off at 3.15am as I need to leave for work at 4am,” he said. “I heard banging outside and when I looked outside, I saw a light.

“All my stuff is gone now, so I’ve got to buy all new tools now.

“They took Amazon parcels out [of the van] in a black bag, which they had stashed, but it must’ve gone up quicker than they thought and they had to leave it.

“Both my vans have been burnt. They also burnt the garages and the fence.”

A fire service spokesman said: “At approximately 11.55pm on February 28, we received reports of a vehicle fire on Clifton Square, Griffithstown.

A car which had been set alight on Clifton Square in Griffithstown on Sunday night

“Crews attended the scene and safely extinguished the fire.

“A stop message was received at approximately 1.05am on March 1.

Tim Cantelo’s van was set alight in Griffithstown. Picture: Tim Cantelo

“At approximately 3.43am on March 1, we received reports of another vehicle fire which was on Charles Street, Griffithstown.

“Crews attended the scene and safely extinguished the fire.

“A stop message was received at approximately 4.30am.”