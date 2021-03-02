ONE of the UK’s biggest care home groups - which has three homes in Gwent - is selling 52 of its homes and closing four so it can “better meet” current and future care needs.

HC-One said on Monday it is planning to sell 52 homes in areas where “we feel our communities would be better served by a local operator”.

The firm owns Quarry Hall in St Mellons, as well as Church View and Parklands in Caerphilly.

Four homes will close, more than 200 will be refurbished, and two new homes are due to open. The company has not confirmed which of its homes will be affected.

The provider runs 328 care homes across the UK, employs 23,000 staff and cares for 14,000 residents.

The GMB union said the move “just shows how broken the current system is”.

HC-One said its plans will allow it to adapt to the “growing demand for more complex care and dementia care”.

Chief executive James Tugendhat said: “We are determined to invest where we can have the greatest impact and more effectively ready ourselves for the evolving needs of those we care for.

“As a result, we are putting 52 of our homes up for sale. We are also proposing to close four homes.

“Whilst we have chosen to make this announcement now, having determined our investment priorities, our sales and the four closures will only happen when we are convinced that we have found the right alternative operator, and when residents are able to safely move to their new care placement.

“It will be business as usual for every home until all these processes are complete.”

The GMB is calling for the affected homes to be brought under local authority control and for the Government to fund the transition costs.

Rachel Harrison, GMB national officer, said: “This announcement (that) one our biggest social care providers is having to sell off and transfer care homes during the biggest public health crisis in all our lifetimes just shows how broken the current system is – maybe even on the verge of collapse.

“The appalling lack of Government strategy has led to thousands more staff and residents facing another crisis, with their futures uncertain while providers try and move the deckchairs and paper over the cracks in the absence of a plan.”