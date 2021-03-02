NO new coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in Gwent for the second day in a row - and one death has been confirmed across Wales, the lowest daily figure for the country since October.

There have been 170 new cases confirmed across Wales today - one of the lowest single day figures since early autumn - including 45 in Gwent.

Today's updated figures mean that according to Public Health Wales, 5,344 people in Wales have been confirmed as dying of coronavirus since the pandemic began, including 940 in Gwent.

There have been 203,988 cases confirmed in Wales since again the pandemic began, including 40,279 in Gwent.

Today's Gwent cases are: Caerphilly, 12; Newport, 11; Blaenau Gwent, 10; Monmouthshire, seven; Torfaen, five.

The decrease in cases in recent days continues to translate into lower case rates, with the all-Wales rolling weekly case rate - for the week to February 25 - being 60.3 per 100,000. This has halved in less than three-and-a-half weeks.

The rate for Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area) for the same period is is 65.3 per 100,000 population.

In Wales, up to the end of yesterday, 933,485 people have had a first dose of coronavirus vaccine, and 111,716 of these have had a second dose.

READ MORE:

Sign up to the South Wales Argus daily coronavirus update email newsletter by registering here.

Blaenau Gwent (41.5 per 100,000) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent to February 25, and the fourth lowest rate of Wales' 22 council areas. Monmouthshire (50.7) has the seventh lowest rate in Wales.

Torfaen (80.9) has the highest rate in Gwent to that date, and the third highest rate in Wales. Caerphilly (72.3 per 100,000) has the fifth highest rate in Wales, and Newport (67.2) has the seventh highest rate in Wales.

Ceredigion 24.8 per 100,000, and Pembrokeshire (27.8) have the two lowest rolling weekly case rates in Wales, to February 25.

Conwy (93.9 per 100,000) and Gwynedd (86.7) have the two highest rolling weekly case rates in Wales.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to February 25, was 5.9 per cent. Torfaen (seven per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are:

Cardiff - 19

Caerphilly - 12

Swansea - 12

Newport - 11

Blaenau Gwent - 10

Wrexham - 10

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 10

Flintshire - nine

Carmarthenshire - nine

Bridgend - eight

Pembrokeshire - eight

Neath Port Talbot - eight

Monmouthshire - seven

Merthyr Tydfil - seven

Torfaen - five

Gwynedd - five

Powys - five

Anglesey - three

Denbighshire - three

Conwy - one

Vale of Glamorgan - one

Ceredigion - none

Unknown location - one

Resident outside Wales - six

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.