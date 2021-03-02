AS THE most recent lockdown enters its third month are you trying to think of something new and exciting to cook or finding new DIY jobs to do around the home?

Our exclusive rewards club could be just what you are looking for to make that project affordable.

Home delivery customers and digital subscribers have been provided with free membership to Newsquest Rewards as a reward for their loyalty.

Using your reader rewards membership, you can benefit from shopping discounts, cashback savings as well as offers on travel, attractions and wellbeing. But most importantly right now you can save on takeaways, home cooking packs or the latest kitchen gadget. Or even take on a challenge while you are home and save on DIY supplies and equipment.

Our readers will have access to exclusive offers from some of the best known retailers.

This is all alongside a new travel, ticket and lifestyle concierge service, helping you and your family save money.

All you need to do is register for Reader Rewards on the website; www.newsquestrewards.co.uk with your personal access code if you are home delivery customer or the e-mail address linked to your digital subscription, and you can start saving today.

If you are a home delivery customer and would like to know your access code please call 0800 953 0227.

If you are not yet a Newsquest home delivery or digital subscription customer call 0800 953 0227 to set up your home delivery order or visit www.southwalesargus.co.uk/subscribe to set up your digital subscription.