A DRUG dealer who was supplying crack cocaine with a purity of 94 per cent on the streets of Newport is behind bars.

Liam Caddick-Cairns, 23, was caught with more than 50 wraps ready to be sold when police raided his one-bedroom flat.

Prosecutor Laurence Jones said the defendant’s home on the city’s Corporation Road was searched in November 2019.

Officers found 29 wraps of crack cocaine with a purity of between 86 per cent and 89 per cent and 24 wraps which had a purity of 94 per cent.

The total value of the drugs was £820 and they were divided into £10 and £20 deals.

Mr Jones told Cardiff Crown Court how analysis of Caddick-Cairns’ two mobile phones contained “adverts or drop bombs” offering cracking cocaine for sale.

The defendant, formerly of Partridge Way, Duffryn, Newport, admitted possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

His then girlfriend, Kaycey Joseph, aged 24, of Park Gardens, Newport, pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine.

The prosecution offered no evidence and the allegation against her was dismissed.

Caddick-Cairns has previous convictions for possession of drugs.

Scott Bowen, representing him, said: “The defendant has battled with alcohol and drug misuse for some time and he became addicted to crack cocaine in 2019.

“He was exploited to an extent and there was a lack of sophistication.”

His barrister added his client had been subjected to threats from those he worked for further up the chain and was recently made homeless.

Mr Bowen also pointed to the lengthy delay in the prosecution bringing the case to court.

The judge, Mark Powell QC, told Caddick-Cairns: “Your life is a bit of a mess. You are homeless and you have an addiction which you will need some help with.

“You played a significant role in street dealing.”

The defendant was jailed for 32 months and ordered to pay a £181 victim surcharge after his release from prison.