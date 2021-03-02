At tonight’s full council meeting, the final formal discussions and decisions around the council’s budget for the coming year will be made.

Following a very challenging year for everyone, I want to make sure that even with an ever growing demand for services, we are investing in the future of our city – aiding our recovery and re-starting our regeneration for the benefit of residents and local businesses. This is a budget for a responsible recovery; a green and just recovery that prioritises people and invests in place.

As a result of a more positive settlement than expected from Welsh Government – the money that makes up the majority of our budget – we will be able to invest in some key areas.

We will invest significantly in social care for both adults and children because looking after the most vulnerable members of our communities is so important.

We want to provide more training opportunities, including apprenticeships, for residents and there will be a key focus on sustainability and decarbonisation initiatives, as well as projects to improve the local environment.

Funding will also be made available for key regeneration projects as part of a wider package of support to ensure the city’s future economic development.

Other proposals for 2021/22 will also see us plough almost £5 million into schools and deliver the promises set out within our corporate plan such as the delivery of digital aspirations and a new household waste recycling centre.

We want to develop and implement initiatives that will increase pride in our city.

I would also like to thank everyone who took part in the budget consultation. When I became leader, I promised to listen and that is what I, and my cabinet, have done. We understand that some people are struggling financially at the moment and the biggest response was to the planned council tax rise even though bills in Newport would still have been among the lowest in Wales and possibly the UK.

As a result we have reduced the proposed council tax increase from five per cent to just 3.7 per cent – an increase of just 85p per week for Band D properties.

It must be recognised that demands on our services continue to rise and, in real terms, our funding is still less than it was more than a decade ago as a result of many years of austerity.

Despite this, we want to help build a brighter future for Newport and we cannot stand still but look forward with positivity – I am confident we have struck the right balance for the good of the city.