THE Royal Family are “united in prayers” for Prince Philip after the Queen’s husband was move to a new hospital for treatment.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, was moved to St Bartholomew’s Hospital for treatment for an infection and testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition on Monday.

The Prince was said to be “comfortable” after his arrival, having spent the previous 13 nights at the King Edward VII’s Hospital in Marylebone.

St Bartholomew’s is an internationally renowned hospital and Barts Heart Centre is Europe’s largest specialised cardiovascular service and a centre of excellence for both cardiac and cancer care.

According to reports in The Mirror, and insider said there had been a “significant shift” in the mood at Buckingham Palace.

The Mirror quoted one source as saying: "The staff and all the Royal Family are united in their prayers for the Duke.

"There has been an almighty and collective effort to keep him and the Queen safe during the coronavirus crisis over the past 11 months."

They added there has been "a significant shift in the mood when everyone started finding out the Duke wasn’t coming home any time soon.

“Everyone’s thoughts are now firmly centred on him pulling through this illness.”

In a statement on Monday, Buckingham Palace confirmed the Duke had been moved to a second hospital for further treatment.

It read: “The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

“The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.”

The Duke of Edinburgh was initially admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday February 16, as a precautionary measure.

Philip was initially due to spend a few days under medical care for “observation and rest” for an undisclosed reason, which is not coronavirus-related.