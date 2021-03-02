THE Post Office in Crumlin will move to the former Crumlin OAP Hall as part of a new proposal.
The proposed premises, which is currently empty, will undergo a full refurbishment to incorporate the Village Shop, cafe and Crumlin Post Office.
There would be two screened Post Office counter positions in a dedicated area of the store. The branch will continue to offer the same wide range of Post Office products and services.
The postmaster has identified an opportunity to move this branch into a brighter more modern premises, with improved access, located within the existing shopping parade.
Opening hours would remain the same: Monday to Saturday from 7am until 9pm, and Sunday from 9am to 9pm.
Feedback on the proposed move will close on April 13.
Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 597458.
Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.