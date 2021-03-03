A YOUNG mother who was dealing drugs to help pay towards funding her own cannabis habit has avoided jail.
Sammy Edwards, 28, of Ty Box Close, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, would sell dope to friends for a small profit, Cardiff Crown Court heard.
The defendant admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis.
Edwards was cleared by a jury after a trial of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of ecstasy.
The cannabis supply offence was committed between October and November 2018.
Karl Williams, representing Edwards, told the court she had no previous convictions.
He added: “The defendant pleaded guilty at the magistrates’ court.
“She accepted she was supplying cannabis.
“It was for social use and she was making £40 to £50 a week for a couple of months.
“She was selling it to friends.”
The judge, Recorder Sean Bradley, told Edwards: “This was small scale dealing.
“You were supplying cannabis to others. It was mainly small quantities to friends to subsidise your own cannabis use.
“You were a street dealer and you were motivated by financial advantage.”
Edwards was sentenced to a 12-month community order.
She has to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
The defendant must also pay £200 towards the prosecution's costs and an £85 victim surcharge.