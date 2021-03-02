GWENT Police are appealing for information as to the whereabouts of a Newport man.
There is a warrant out for the arrest of Lawrence Henson.
The 28-year-old failed to appear in court after being charged with money laundering, assault and possession of drugs.
Anyone with information as to his location should call 101, quoting 2000240443, or you can message Gwent Police on social media.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
