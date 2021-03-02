NATIONAL hotel chain Premier Inn has set out its ambition for new hotels across the country, including in Gwent.
The chain has earmarked six new locations for hotels in Wales as they look to expand.
Documents from Whitbread, the firm which owns Premier Inn, have shown the locations they are targeting.
The list is updated every year as new hotels are built and fresh demand is identified.
Newport is included among the list of target locations in Wales.
The other areas are Betws-y-Coed, Carmarthen, Milford Haven, Mumbles and Newtown.
Just across the border in England, Premier Inn are targeting two sites in Bath and one at Bristol Airport.
These are the specifications for potential plots for Premier Inn, though they say they should be treated as a guide due to "a wealth of accumulated experience across the UK" which means they can "work hard to make the right sights work."
- Average Premier Inn net room area: 18 to 25m2
- Average Premier Inn gross room area: 30 to 45m2
- 60 bedroom Premier Inn hotel typically 25,000 ft2 / 2,322 m2
- 80 bedroom Premier Inn hotel typically 35,550ft2 / 3,292m2
- 100 bedroom Premier Inn hotel typically 41,000ft2 / 3,818m2
- 120 bedroom Premier Inn hotel typically 46,000ft2 / 4,222m2