A NEWPORT and Caldicot pub landlord has opened a new grocery store in Caldicot in response to the challenges of the pandemic on his boozers.

Rob Steed, landlord at The Lamb in Newport and The Measure Inn in Caldicot, has opened Unit 35 on Newport Road in the town, selling groceries, sweets, pastries, cakes and fish, and has explained how – in the face of pandemic pressures – he is confident Caldicot is well-placed for a resurgence.

On Monday morning town mayor Cllr David Evans cut the ribbon to officially open the store, with people gathered outside in applause.

It signalled an important day for Caldicot, with all but two empty units on Newport Road now close to being filled, with a Russian supermarket and a children’s nursery the next to move in.

Rob Steed, joint owner of Unit 35

Caldicot's Newport Road high street on Monday

Reflecting on his first weekend since opening the doors on Thursday, Mr Steed said: “I’m delighted – it’s been really busy, surprisingly so. We’ve had lots of support from fellow traders, and I just hope people keep supporting us.

“We had officially planned to open today but we just couldn’t wait to get going. We’ve been bored with what’s going on with pubs, so we couldn’t wait to get our teeth into it.”

Mr Steed isn’t completely new to the field; in December he ran a temporary grocery store from The Measure Inn in attempt to mitigate financial losses of lockdown.

“It went so well we decided we had to give it a go,” he said. “Since we stopped the temporary shop at the pub people have constantly been asking me if I’ll bring it back.

“With the units being filled now I am hoping the high street will pick up - there is potential here.

READ MORE:

“With restrictions likely to continue for a while I hope people will come and try the new stores rather than travelling elsewhere.”

Henry Johnson, who has joined Mr Steed on his new venture, could be the youngest joint business owner in Gwent at just 18 years old, and he is raring to go.

Cllr David Evans cutting the ribbon with Rob Steed (right) and Henry Johnson

“It’s a good time to be in the town,” he said. “It’s been very quiet here for a while, but we’re confident that’s going to change. People seem to be enjoying the store so far – it’s promising.

“I joined Rob at The Measure Inn when I was 16 and really enjoyed working with him. After he asked me to come with him and do this I just couldn’t wait.”

Mr Steed plans to balance his work at the store with preparations at the pubs – but he is desperate for clarity from the Welsh Government.

In England and Scotland guidance has been issued to allow pubs to open outdoors in April if cases continue to fall, but in Wales Mark Drakeford refused to make any commitments to a soft target date.

Mr Steed added: “It’s a nightmare, because if we even knew a fluid date we could at least plan.

“It was a lack of notice in the first place which means I now have £5,000 of beer barrels in my cellars which are going to go down the drain.

“For how much money we have lost the support in terms of funding and communication has been shocking.”

After cutting the ribbon, Cllr Evans said: “I’m thrilled – it’s nice to see a different shop opening here, because this high street needs some variety.

“Now we need people in Caldicot to come and show their support. I hope this will encourage other traders to come and have a go as well.”

Joint owner Henry Johnson, who is 18

Unit 35 opened on Thursday, four days before schedule

That is easier said than done, given the huge costs of business rates and disparities which many traders blame for the depletion of Caldicot’s hub.

In Monmouthshire, the county council, the town councils, chambers of commerce and community groups like Caldicot Town Team are conducting a public-led inquiry into how business rates can be changed in the long term.

Cllr Evans added: “I’m pleased rates are being discussed because it without doubt needs to be addressed. We’re sick and tired of seeing empty shops here, and I hope this is the beginning of a change.”