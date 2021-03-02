LUXURY items from brands such as Rolex, Chanel, Cartier and even two Harley Davidson motorcycles are going under the hammer this week after having been seized by police.
Wilsons Auctions' upcoming Online Luxury Goods Auction will start at 1pm on Thursday, March 4 and will end at 1pm the following day.
More than 80 lots will feature in the auction, giving buyers a chance to bid on watches by Rolex, Cartier, Breitling and Ulysse Nardin, diamond jewellery, a selection of 9ct, 14ct, 18ct and 22ct gold jewellery and two Harley Davidson motorcycles, all of which have been seized by law enforcement and government agencies across the UK under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
The auction will also feature more than 40 handbags and accessories by some of the world’s biggest designer brands - including Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Fendi as well as a Specialized Rockhopper E-bike.
Wilsons Auctions’ Government Sales Coordinator, Michael Streight said: “We are delighted to offer our customers the chance to invest in some of the most luxurious brands in the world.
“We are proud to facilitate auctions on behalf of our government and law enforcement agency clients.
"These auctions have seen us responsible in returning £120 million back into the public purse."
This auction will be taking place online only, all lots can be viewed on the Wilsons Auctions website and for further information email uga@wilsonsauctions.com
All pictures: Ricky Parker Photography