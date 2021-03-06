During the latest lockdown, you are not alone.

A FREE online service for people with dementia and their families is available in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

The Dementia Roadmap Wales, funded by the health board’s Neighbourhood Care Network, provides information about services, support groups, activities and care services dedicated to each local authority in the health board area.

It has been developed in a partnership between the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, Gwent Association of Volunteers (GAVO), the five local authorities in Gwent, the Royal College of General Practitioners Wales and Dementia Pathfinders Community Interest Company (CIC).

The roadmaps are used by health and social care professionals, people living with dementia, their families and carers.

“The roadmap is a Wales-based platform providing information about the dementia journey,” said Dementia Roadmap Wales support officer Kirsty Jones. “It’s promoting living well with dementia – as far as that’s possible.

“It’s only Gwent based. You can choose local groups and activities in your area.

“It’s a library basically. There’s a huge amount of information available.

“At the moment everything is focused on Covid or vaccines, but there is still a lot of people living with dementia.

“If anyone is diagnosed with dementia, they have one other person who becomes their point of contact for the NHS. But other family members who don’t have access to these appointments can get the information here.”

You can find out more information by searching 'Dementia Roadmap Wales' on Facebook or by visiting wales.dementiaroadmap.info