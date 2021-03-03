During the latest lockdown, you are not alone.
COMMUNITY support group Feed Newport CIC has launched its spring and Easter campaigns.
Its April Showers initiative is calling on people to donate toiletries and wet-weather gear, which will then be distributed to the homeless and vulnerable in the city.
Examples of bathroom products being collected include bath towels, travel-size toiletries, shampoo and conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and wash cloths.
Wet-weather gear includes ponchos, raincoats and jackets, umbrellas, sleeping bags, hoodies, and backpacks.
Feed Newport has requested that the toiletries be new and the clothing be either new or in good condition.
Donations are accepted Monday-Friday, 10am-2pm at the organisation’s base in 192 Commercial Road.
Feed Newport is also running an Easter egg appeal, and is currently looking for donations.
To contact the group for more information, visit the Facebook page (www.facebook.com/feednewport247) or email feednewport@gmail.com