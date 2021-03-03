THE European Commision, the executive branch of the European Union, has announced it will be recommending digital Covid vaccine 'passes' to be implemented across the EU.

The Digital Green Pass will provide proof that a person has received a coronavirus jab, alongside showing test results for those who haven’t received a vaccine.

Writing on Twitter, European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, said: “We'll present this month a legislative proposal for a Digital Green Pass. The aim is to provide:

Proof that a person has been vaccinated;

Results of tests for those who couldn’t get a vaccine yet;

Info on COVID19 recovery It will respect data protection, security & privacy

The Digital Green Pass should facilitate Europeans‘ lives. The aim is to gradually enable them to move safely in the European Union or abroad - for work or tourism."

Addressing the UK’s position on vaccination passports, the prime minister’s official spokesman said: “We have said that we are looking at the issue of vaccine passports.

“As you can expect, DfT (the Department for Transport) will work (with) and do speak to countries across the world in terms of how they may look to introduce passports.”

The spokesman added that “of course you can expect us to speak to the EU and other countries on how they may implement any similar sorts of policies”.

Prime minister Boris Johnson said last week that “there are deep and complex issues that we need to explore,” when it comes to the topic of vaccination passports.

The prime minister added that there were “ethical issues about what the role is for Government in mandating or for people to have such a thing or indeed in banning from people doing such a thing.

“We can’t be discriminatory against people who for whatever reason people can’t have the vaccine, there might be medical reasons why people can’t have a vaccine.”