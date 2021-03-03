Here is a round up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus in the past week.

What Plus Ltd has applied for a new premises licence for Chartist Yard, Chartist Way, Rogerstone. The licence would be to allow the premises to open daily from 7am to 12.30am and from the end of permitted hours on New Year's Eve to 3am on New Year's Day. It would also cover the sale of alcohol from Sunday to Thursday from 11am to 11pm and Friday and Saturday from 11am to midnight, and from the end of permitted hours on New Year's Eve to 2.30am on New Year's Day. The licence is also to cover films, live music, recorded music, performance or dances and anything of a similar description from Sunday to Thursday from 11am to 11pm, Friday and Saturday from 11am to midnight, and from the end of permitted hours on New Year's Eve until 3am on New Year's Day. It will also cover late night refreshment on Friday and Saturday from 11pm to midnight and from New Year's Eve at 11pm to 3am on New Year's Day.

The Welsh Government is to stop vehicles travelling on part of the A40 trunk road near Dixton roundabout, Monmouthshire, so that work can be undertaken.

Access and egress will be granted for residents to local premises and any abnormal loads will be escorted through the closure length during the prohibition periods.

The temporary prohibition will operate overnight from 9pm on March 6, 2021 to 4am on March 7 and from 9pm on March 7 to 4am on March 8.

A further closure will be required and operate overnight from 9pm on April 3 to 4am on April 4 and will be notified to the public by advance warning signs.

The layby closure will operate from 4am on March 6 until 4am on March 7 and from 9pm on March 7 to 4am on March 8. A further closure will be required from 4am on April 3 until the temporary traffic signs are permanently removed.

Temporary prohibition of vehicles:

The length of the A40 eastbound carriageway that extends from the nosing of the A40 circulatory carriageway at Dixton Roundabout to the Wales/England border.

Closure of the layby:

The length of the A40 eastbound layby between Dixton Roundabout and the Wales/England border.

Alternative route:

The alternative route for eastbound traffic affected by the closure at Dixton roundabout will be diverted south westbound on the A466 Dixton Road, northbound A466 on Monk Street and south eastbound A49 to connect with the A40 at Wilton roundabout.

Caerphilly County Borough Council is set to prohibit vehicles travelling along Pont Lawrence Lane, Cwmfelinfach from March 16, 2021 so that subsidence repairs can be carried out. It is expected that the work will be completed by June 30, 2021. An alternative route will be available via the B4591 Blackvein Road, Crosskeys.

AM Logistics Group Ltd, of 2 Bran Rose Way, Holmer, Hereford, has applied for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use Unit 8, Nash Mead Industrial Estate, Newport, as an operating centre for 12 goods vehicles and 12 trailers.

Newport City Council has received the following planning applications covering listed buildings and conservation areas:

* Replacement front door, windows and rainwater goods on the Isca Road elevation of The White Cottage, Isca Rd, Caerleon.

* Installation of new boiler flue at 88 Stow Hill.

* Proposed shopfront alteration by removal of existing canopy and to make good area of shopfront where canopy is removed at 155-156 Commercial Street.

* Reface existing fence with traditional rough swan feather edged boards at White Lion House, Isca Road, Caerleon.

* Advert consent for internally illuminated projection sign at 47 Commercial Street

* Insertion of rooflights at Stow Park Church Hall, Brynhyfryd Road.

* Change of use from nursing home to mixed use of offices, counselling rooms and non­residential training courses and repairs and internal alterations at Rothbury House, 10 Stow Park Circle.

Newbold Solicitors, of Cwmbran, are looking for anyone who may have a claim against or an interest in the estate of John Vernon Jeffries (deceased), formerly of 307 Pilton Vale, Malpas, Newport, who died on August 20, 2019.

Alexandra Garcia Cabrera, owner of New Olé at 34 Cardiff Road, Newport, has applied to Newport City Council for a premises licence at the same address.