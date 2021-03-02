POLICE have closed a road near the A40 following a crash.
Emergency services are on the scene of the incident on Old Monmouth Road, Raglan.
The road is closed from the A40 to Frank Sutton.
Police have asked drivers to avoid the area where possible.
They advise finding alternative routes.
READ MORE:
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Emergency Services are dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on Old Monmouth Road, Raglan.
"The road is closed from the A40 to Frank Suttons.
"Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey."