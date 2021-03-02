GWENT Police is warning residents about a new scam in the area.
Some people have reported received a call claiming they have an iPad on order.
Gwent Police's Cyber Crime Team are advising people to hang up, particularly when victims are asked to press one to return the call.
They also remind people not to give out their personal information.
A spokesman for the police's cyber crime team tweeted: "Scam Alert: If you receive a call stating 'You have an iPad on order, on your Amazon account' it is likely to be a scam.
"Hangup - do not press 1 to return the call.
"Do not give out your personal information.
"Verify using your own trusted method."