A 15-YEAR-OLD girl is in critical condition following a crash.

Emergency services, including Gwent Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service, were called to the incident near Abertillery last night.

A single car had come off the road on the A467 near Abertillery rugby ground.

The four in the car - a 20-year-old man, 19-year-old woman, 17-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl - were hospitalised.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "The 19-year-old woman has since been released but the other three remain in hospital and the teenage girl is in a critical condition."

They are appealing for any witnesses to the crash, which happened at around 10.30pm last night.

A spokesman added: "We had a report of a collision last night at about 10.30pm. A car came off the road near Abertillery rugby ground, on the A467 - it was travelling in the direction of Abertillery.

"Anyone who witnesses the collision or has dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting 21000723126, or you can direct message via Facebook or Twitter."

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service added: "We were called shortly before 10.30pm last night, Monday, March 1, to reports of a single-vehicle road traffic accident on the A467 in the Blaina area.

"We sent three rapid response cars, four emergency ambulances and the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene, where crews were also supported by a doctor from MEDSERVE Wales and the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service.

"Four people were taken to hospital; two to the Grange University Hospital and two to Cardiff’s University Hospital of Wales."