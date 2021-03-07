EVERY September - when we're not in the middle of a global pandemic anyway - a weekend-long music festival is held in Pontypool Park, bringing together headline acts and local artists.

's Jazz in the Park draws in the crowds as well as top musicians in the field. Here's a look back at the 2005 event.

Keith Little's Hot Six at Jazz in the Park in Pontypool

Keith Little's Hot Six at Jazz in the Park in Pontypool

Iris Price, 83, of Pontnewynydd, dances to Memphis 7 at Jazz in the Park

Iris Price, 83, of Pontnewynedd, dances to Memphis 7 at Jazz in the Park

Poet in residence at Pontypool Jazz Festival Goff Morgan looking at poems written by children in the craft marquee at Jazz in the Park

Poet in residence at Pontypool Jazz Festival Goff Morgan looking at poems written by children in the craft marquee at Jazz in the Park

(L-R) Anisha Walker, five, dad Abe Walker, and Jodee Walker, seven, of Cwmbran, making shakers in the craft marquee

(L-R) Anisha Walker, five, dad Abe Walker, and Jodee Walker, seven, of Cwmbran, making shakers in the craft marquee

Tenor sax player Duncan Lamont playing in the Duncan Lamont Quartet at Jazz in the Park

Tenor sax player Duncan Lamont playing in the Duncan Lamont Quartet at Jazz in the Park

Bassist Erica Lyons playing in the Duncan Lamont Quartet at Jazz in the Park

Bassist Erica Lyons playing in the Duncan Lamont Quartet at Jazz in the Park

The crowd in the main marquee at Jazz in the Park

The crowd in the main marquee at Jazz in the Park

The crowd in the main marquee at Jazz in the Park

The crowd in the main marquee at Jazz in the Park

Memphis 7 playing at Jazz in the Park

Memphis 7 playing at Jazz in the Park