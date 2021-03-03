NEW figures show that the world’s most avid GameStop traders live in this South Wales town.

Last month stock in the US video game retailer skyrocketed following a campaign on social media site Reddit.

And it turns out people in Penarth may have been the driving force behind the phenomenon - with the town clocking up more page views and hours researching the company - listed on the stock exchange as (GME) than anywhere else in the world.

The social charting network Trading View has dived into its search and user data to offer unique insight as to where in the world has been most interested in the stock over the last seven days

Penarthians clocked up 6,790 page views since Feb 18, averaging one hour and 38 minutes per session researching the asset ahead of its most recent spike.

The UK seems to have a particular interest in GME compared to the rest of the world – Nottingham, London, and Whitby, the fishing town in Yorkshire, also feature in the top 10.

The only US city to feature is Anaheim, the home of Disneyland in California.

The top places are:

Penarth

Singapore

Nottingham

Buenos Aires

Toronto

Vancouver

London

Whitby

Anaheim

James Madison, head of UK at Trading View, said: “As someone who lived and studied not far away from Penarth, I’m delighted to see it beating out all the world’s capitals with its responsiveness to the latest GameStop developments.

"It doesn’t entirely surprise me though – from memory the people of Penarth always were quick on the ball and with an eye for finding new opportunities in the most unlikely places.”

This data was gathered on Feb 25, 2021 using Google Analytics.