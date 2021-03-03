We have not quite seen the end of the Covid crisis, but it does seem that we are close to coming out of the worst effects it has had on the British people.

There is no doubt that the rapid and hugely successful roll out of the vaccination programme has accelerated the progress we have made.

Can I personally thank all those who have been involved in this incredible effort, doctors, nurses, volunteers and the Army? We all owe you a great debt. And I congratulate the Welsh Government on coordinating the roll out so efficiently.

As a Brexiteer I will not gloat at the events we have seen develop on the continent, with the European Commission letting down the peoples of Europe in their shambolic handling of the vaccine roll out.

I hope for the sake of all European citizens the Commission hierarchy will stop laying blame on anybody and everyone and get on with the programme. The inordinate delay is undoubtably coasting lives.

Back home I urge the First Minister to open up the economy as soon as possible. Too many people have had their livelihoods and lives ruined by the lock downs.

By the end of the latest three week period almost every vulnerable person will have been vaccinated. With the death rate for those under 55 being incredibly low there can be no justification for a continued lock down, even a partial one.

It is time to open fully the hospitality sector before we lose for good many more of our pubs and clubs.

We should also open outdoor venues and events. Football, rugby, horse racing, horse jumping and myriad other outdoor pursuits. These are places where people get good healthy exercise and where it is possible, if necessary, to allow for social distancing.

The First Minister cannot indulge in a “we did it better than you" contest with the UK government. The people have suffered enough. They now need to be rewarded for the extraordinary compliance of the vast majority in sticking to the draconian measures imposed. I am convinced that by not opening up the economy at the end of this three week period we will be causing many more deaths than we would lose to Covid.

I close by leaving you with one curious statistic. Apparently not one death from flu has been recorded in this entire winter period.