WAINFELIN Shop, pictured here in around 1910, can be seen to have sold groceries and newspapers as well as being a Post Office.
The Edwardian shop advertisements include Lyons Tea, Rowntree's pastilles and Cadbury's chocolate amongst others- all still for sale 111 years later but not in that shop.
In 1910 the shop was also the Post Office, with its sub-Postmaster recorded that year as William Thomas.
But the Post Office has long since moved to St John Street, in Wainfelin and this old Post Office has been a fish and chip shop for many years.
Nostalgia is provided by Torfaen Museum.