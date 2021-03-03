ITV has secured the rights for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview Oprah Winfrey for a UK audience, the broadcaster has announced.

The interview will air on Monday, March 8, at 9pm on ITV and will be available on the ITV Hub.

Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure.

Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.

Kevin Lygo, ITV Managing Director Media & Entertainment, said: "This interview is already a national talking point and ITV is pleased to be able to offer UK audiences the opportunity to see it."

The two-hour primetime special will air on Sunday, March 7 from 9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT on the CBS Television Network in the U.S.

In clips released by CBS, Prince Harry said he feared “history repeating itself” in a reference to his mother’s death as he recounted his royal life with wife Meghan in the couple’s much anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey.

CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special in one week. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/WCyoHDMCaP — CBS (@CBS) March 1, 2021

One video begins with Oprah asking the Duchess of Sussex if she was “silent or silenced”, with Meghan’s answer not revealed.

She then asks the duchess: “Almost unsurvivable. Sounds like there was a breaking point?” The clip then quickly cuts to the duke commenting: “My biggest fear was history repeating itself.”

In the second video, Harry says he is grateful to have had Meghan’s support throughout his exit from royal life, while also expressing admiration for what his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, had to endure under similar circumstances.

He tells Winfrey: “I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you, with my wife by my side, because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her, going through this process by herself, all those years ago.

“Because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other.”

It comes days after Harry’s appearance on US talk show The Late Late Show, in which he told host James Cordon the “toxic” atmosphere created by the British press is what forced him and his family to leave the UK.