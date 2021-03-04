During the latest lockdown, you are not alone.
The Argus' We’re in it Together campaign is here to help direct you to any services you may need and show what services are on hand that you may not know you needed.
For our full list of services all over Gwent, click here.
A FOOD bank organisation in Newport is collecting Easter eggs, which will then be distributed to care home residents and staff.
Raven House Trust aims to deliver eggs to every care home in Newport, Caldicot and Chepstow in time for Easter.
Noreen Hinton, food bank manager at Raven House Trust
Several supermarkets are acting as collection points, and the charity would also like to hear from businesses, schools, and groups of neighbours who would like to donate or collect Easter eggs for the campaign.
Raven House shop manager Noreen Hinton said the Easter campaign followed a “challenging” few months over the winter.
MORE NEWS:
- Plans for another new takeaway in Caldicot get the go-ahead
- Newport and Caldicot pub landlord opens new high street shop
- More pupils will return to school in Wales before Easter
The charity provided £5,000 parcels of food and toiletries to people in January, she said.
“Every agency we approach says they need food parcels,” she added.
If you would like to support the charity’s Easter egg campaign, contact Raven House Trust via Facebook (www.facebook.com/Ravenhousetrust) or email rhtraffle@gmail.com
The following supermarkets are participating as collection points: Sainsbury’s in Crindau, Co-op in Rogerstone, and Co-op in Somerton.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment