THESE students have been volunteering at Gwent hospitals throughout the pandemic to help patients combat loneliness and isolation.

With hospital visits restricted since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, staff at the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board have been working to keep patients connected with their loved ones.

However, not being able to receive visits from loved ones has left many feeling isolated.

As a way of supporting these patients, students from the School of Care at Coleg Gwent have been recruited as Ffrind i Mi volunteers to support patients on some of hospital wards.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board had worked collaboratively with Coleg Gwent to offer Health and Social Care students the opportunity to undertake a placements.

The pandemic led to the postponement of these placements, which significantly impacted on health and social care students’ ability to gain valuable practical care experience

In order to begin volunteering, students were part of a full volunteer recruitment process and have been trained in infection control (including the appropriate use of PPE), confidentiality, dignity and respect.

In addition to this, they have been trained in empowering patients to use digital technology to connect with their family and friends.

And the significant benefits brought by the volunteers has already been seen.

In return, students gain valuable practical experience, and are able to achieve competencies in their studies, such as communication, empathy, listening skills, the ethics of person-centred care, and digital inclusion.

Allison Werner, employer engagement advisor for care and community studies at Coleg Gwent said:"It has been great working with the Person-Centred Care team in ABUHB to pull together this student volunteer programme in such challenging times.

"This has given our students an opportunity to enhance their learning and an insight into potential future careers within the Health Board."

One volunteer, Harriett Saunders, added: “Since starting volunteering, the Person Centred Care Team have been absolutely amazing and so welcoming.

"They make sure that I am comfortable with how much I interact with patients and ensure that I am not left alone with a patient until I am confident in doing so.

"The experience has already allowed me to gain valuable insight into firstly, a hospital setting, but also how patients are struggling with current circumstances and hopefully how volunteers like myself can impact a patient’s day. It’s a wonderful experience and I’m enjoying every minute of it.”

Elena Hall, another volunteer, said: "At 17, it’s really hard to find an opportunity where I can give back to the community, but when I saw the Volunteering position with the Person Centred Care Team, I knew it interested me.

"This position is really rewarding, and being part of it has been really eye opening. I’ve felt comfortable throughout the whole process and look forward to every shift knowing it’s making a difference."

For more information on becoming a Ffrind i Mi volunteer, contact ffrindimi.abb@wales.nhs.uk.