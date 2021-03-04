A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

ROSS WEYMAN, 31, of Old School Grange, Hengoed, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possessing an extreme pornographic image involving a chicken.

PATRIK MATISCIK, 22, of Albany Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Albany Street on Christmas Day.

He was ordered to pay £430 in a fine, costs and a surcharge

RYAN RICHARDS, 32, of The Crescent, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KAREN BASTUBA, 26, of Sims Square, Newport, was made the subject of a two-year restraining order after she admitted public disorder.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAY JOHN FOSTER, 20, of The Avenue, Govilon, Monmouthshire, was ordered to pay £204 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted driving without due care and attention.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

MICHAEL NIBLETT, 68, of Gelligaer Road, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

He was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

FALLON PARTRIDGE, 32, of Tillery Street, Abertillery, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

She was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SANIYA YAMIN, 28, of Adeline Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 77mph in a 50mph zone on the A4810 Queensway Meadow.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAY AHEARNE, 18, Mountain View, Pwllypant, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to the possession of cocaine at Bargoed Railway Station.

ANDREW WILLIAMS, 24, of Teynes, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £357 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Henllys Way.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

AMY JOHNS, 32, of Pen Y Parc, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted assaulting a police officer.

DAVID PAUL BRYANT, 56, of Heol Helig, Brynmawr, was banned from driving for 10 months after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified.

He was ordered to pay £299 in a fine, costs and a surcharge

JULIAN ALLEN, 50, of Cardiff Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PAIGE BABER, 26, of Sherbourne Road, Sebastopol, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £187 in costs and a surcharge for speeding at 30mph in a 41mph on Usk Road.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

JACOB ALAN CLARK, 26, of Risca Road, Cross Keys, was ordered to pay £424 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

PETER FLYNN, 61, of Llanthony Close, Caldicot, was ordered to pay £417 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

TYRONE TAFARI GIBBS, 36, of Barrack Hill, Newport, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone in Trethomas, Caerphilly.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

AKRAM KAFI, 28, of Corporation Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

ADDUL KIM, 31, of Jocelyn Road, Horfield, Bristol, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 100mph in a 70mph zone in an Audi A4 on the M4 between Junction 27 and Junction 26 eastbound.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JONATHAN GORDON PRINCE, 51, of Pentre-Poeth Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RACHAEL SMITH, 42, of Turnpike Close, New Inn, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ALOK UDDIN, 24, of Somerton Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Hollybush Way in Cwmbran.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.