Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.

If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.

Alexandra Andrews, of Newport, has shared this picture of Romeo, cavalier King Charles spaniel. She said: "He loves us being home because he is very naughty when we are out by chewing our blinds. We love him even though he is a very naughty puppy."

Chloe-Mari Wiseman, of Newport, sent in this picture of Prince and Bella. Prince is five years old and a small cross breed of a Jack Russell cross Chihuahua. Bella is five years old and is a King Charles Spaniel. She is an ex-breeding dog who was rescued from Friends of Animals Wales.

This Alfie, who has just celebrated his 10th birthday. He's lived with Patricia Bees, of Bassaleg, since he was seven weeks old. Patricia said: "Alfie is a black pedigree Shih tzu who is sadly totally blind. He has adjusted amazingly well and this does not in any way stop him from enjoying his walks in the village and recognising all his little doggie friends. He finds his way around very well indeed and is very obedient and will obey all commands and always comes to heel when called. He is very precious to us and absolutely spoilt."

Crawley, Hastur, Gabriel and Zira are four Giant African Land Snails who live with Aimee Ford in Newport. Aimee said: "Crawley came first and has lived with us since he was one week old and about the size of a pea. He was followed by Zira, Gabriel and, lastly, Hastur. They are all named after characters from 'Good Omens' by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett."

Charlie Ford, of Newport, has sent in this picture of Lady (a Doberman Pinscher) who became part of the family in October 2016 when she was three months old.