PLANS to unveil the much-anticipated redevelopments at Cwmcarn Forest Drive later this month have been postponed as a result of ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

The drive and new attractions were scheduled to be revealed for a trial period in March with a view to being officially reopened during the Easter break.

However, with Wales’ Covid alert level set to remain at alert level four for the time being, and in order to ensure people’s safety, a decision has been taken to postpone the reopening until plans to ease Covid-19 restrictions are confirmed.

Cwmcarn Forest drive has been refurbished following a large-scale operation to remove diseased larch trees, and now boasts eight new recreational spots along the route.

This includes three new accessible play areas, woodland sculptures, all-ability trails, a sensory tunnel and a number of new picnic and BBQ sites.

Geminie Drinkwater, project manager from Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said: “As the signs of spring make a welcome return and the evenings begin to draw out, many people will be looking forward to spending more time outdoors and making the most of what their local environment has to offer.

“We know that the redevelopments at Cwmcarn Forest Drive have been highly anticipated and we are really looking forward to welcoming visitors back to explore the new attractions.

“However, reducing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and protecting people’s health and safety remains the country’s top priority. As such and we hope that people understand the reasons behind the decision to postpone the unveiling.

“We hope that people will be hugely impressed by this exciting new recreational offer. But for now, we ask that everyone continues to do their bit to keep Wales safe, and to avoid non-essential travel to our sites, knowing that it will be worth the wait when we are able to welcome you back.”

Cwmcarn Forest is operated in partnership with NRW and Caerphilly County Borough Council who run the on-site visitor centre. In addition to the walking paths, mountain bike trails and forest drive, the site also offers camping and water sports facilities which are currently closed in compliance with Covid-19 restrictions.

Information on rescheduled dates for the opening of the drive will be confirmed at a later date.