A TEACHING union in Wales has said it is "surprised" that some secondary school pupils will return to the classroom before Easter.

This morning education minister Kirsty Williams confirmed that learners in years 7, 8 and 9 would be welcomed back to school later this month.

Ms Williams said pupils would be given the chance to check in with teachers, with a focus on support for wellbeing, and readiness for a full return to school after the Easter holidays.

However, the National Association of Headteachers (NAHT) Cymru, have said it is "surprised", suggesting the move is not supported by the science.

Laura Doel, director of NAHT Cymru, said: “We want nothing more than a safe and sustainable wider return to school and we all share the ambition of bringing in learners as soon as we can.

"We understand the desire to allow learners to meet up with their teachers and in some schools this is already happening.

“But we are surprised by the proposed acceleration before the hard data exists to support it. We have not had a full return of foundation phase across Wales yet and what we don’t want is to see a is schools having to close again because we have brought in too many learners too quickly.

"The public will not forgive a third lock down.

“The profession stands ready to play its part but the government needs to provide a compelling narrative to reassure parents, carers and communities that their decisions are truly guided by the emerging science.”