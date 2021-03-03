OUTLINE plans for a ‘super-surgery’ in the east of Newport have been approved by the city council.

The proposal submitted by Aneurin Bevan University Health Board will see the “no longer fit for purpose” Ringland Health Centre, demolished and replaced with a new health and wellbeing centre.

The application says “all matters are reserved for subsequent consideration”.

Under the plans, the new health centre will include a GP surgery, dental services, family and therapy facilities, pharmacy, midwifery and community nurses and adult social care.

An image showing where the surgery will be located

The planning report says it is not a residential facility, but will “provide appropriate consulting rooms, meeting rooms, staff and visitor facilities”.

When construction is taking place, a temporary health centre will be put on site to ensure that the current service continues.

The planning report says: “The unit will sit alongside the refurbished community hub building operated by the council and is within a short walk of the Ringland regeneration area and existing playing fields.

“To provide off road parking to serve the facility and the new multi use games area, the applicants propose to remove the existing site and relocate this in a position alongside the proposed car park.

“This will result in the loss of an existing area of public open space and environmental space but will offer the opportunity to improve the existing multi-use games area which is in need of investment, attracts antisocial behaviour and consequently appears to be under utilised.”

The existing Ringland Health Centre in Newport. Picture: Google Maps/Streetview

The multi-million pound project has been in the pipeline for more than 10 years but an initial plan was abandoned when the recession of the mid-2000s hit NHS budgets.

But the development is now seen as a key part of regeneration plans for Ringland which include new housing and a modern shopping centre.

A detailed application with specific details of the development will be submitted in due course.