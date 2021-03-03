NEWPORT’S Senedd members hosted a virtual public meeting to discuss issued surrounding the take-up of the Covid-19 vaccination in the city's BAME (Black and Minority Ethnic) community across the city.

The meeting included both John Griffiths and Jayne Bryant - as well as presentations and contributions from Welsh Government health minister Vaughan Gething, Jessica Morden MP, Dr Sarah Aitken (Director for Public Health at ABUHB), Imam Farid Khan and Dr Kasim Ramzan (Muslim Doctors Cymru).

Victoria Councillor Majid Rahman also facilitated a detailed Q&A, which helped to address some of the fears and myths around the vaccine and why some people have been hesitant in getting vaccinated.

Mr Griffiths said: “Over the last number of weeks I have spoke in the Senedd (virtually) about some of the concerns I have had around the reluctance from some members in the BAME community to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

“The meeting was a really important one because it brought different individuals, community leaders and groups together from across the city to find solutions to increase the take up of the vaccine. There’s a real strong willingness from many in the community to work together, so we can increase the vaccine take up - and Jayne and I will continue to support them in the critical work they are doing.

Newport West MS Jayne Bryant said: “The vaccination programme is going really well in Newport but there is more to do. It’s important that people have all the information and facts available and that no one gets left behind.”

Dr Ramzan added: “The virtual public meeting was an excellent initiative organised by John. It was a wonderful opportunity to highlight and tackle the misinformation regarding the Covid vaccination. Also various communities and organisations in Newport have made a commitment to work together to the improve vaccine outreach in the BAME community and it is only through unity that we can beat Covid-19.”