A “HIGH risk” paedophile used images of female models as his profile picture to “make himself more attractive” when creating a false identity online, a court has heard.

Steffan Davis’ use of the internet was restricted after he was convicted of downloading indecent images of children.

By creating fake accounts on messaging app Kik, the 30-year-old from Cwmbran was in breach of a 10-year-old sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) imposed in 2017.

Nuhu Gobir, prosecuting, said: “The defendant portrayed himself as an attractive female to speak to people online.

“They were random people and people from all over the world.

“He would use a picture of a model or Instagram image to make himself more attractive.”

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Davis used his bogus accounts to contact women and not children.

The defendant, of Hogarth Close, Llantarnam, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a SHPO and sex offender notification requirements.

Mr Gobir said Davis, who was appearing in court via video link from prison, had served a previous jail sentence.

The defendant also had a prior conviction for possessing extreme pornography and breaching a SHPO.

The court was told how his pre-sentence report had assessed him as posing “a high risk of causing serious harm to children”.

Scott Bowen, representing Davis, said in mitigation: “There was no attempt to contact any minors.”

His barrister added that his client was autistic and suffered from a personality disorder.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins said he was prepared to give Davis another opportunity at being rehabilitated.

He jailed him for 28 weeks, suspended for two years.

The defendant was made the subject of a 38-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Davis was also ordered to pay £420 prosecution costs and a victim surcharge.