NINETY-FIVE people will receive commemorative £5 coins to celebrate the Queen’s 95th birthday, the Royal Mint has said.

The Mint is inviting nominations for recipients of an uncirculated £5 commemorative coin featuring a design by heraldic artist Timothy Noad.

To be in with a chance of winning a coin, you must also be celebrating your 95th birthday this year.

Nominations wanted

The winners will be drawn at random and asked to provide photographic evidence of birth during 1926.

The Queen will reach the age of 95 on April 21 this year, and will have her birthday marked by the Mint which has struck a range of coins for the occasion.

The special coins feature two new designs and all bear the inscription ‘My Heart and My Devotion’, in reference to a promis the Queen made in her 1957 Christmas speech and has kept ever since.

While the Mint is asking for nominations to win the commemorative coins, they are also available to purchase from the Royal Mint website from £13 each.

The collection also includes premium versions of the coins, which include a fold-out wallet depicting key moments from the Queen’s life, plus six postcards. The premium version is limited to just 9,500 editions.

Silver proof versions of the £5 piece are also available, with prices starting at £90 and rising to £2,270 for a silver proof kilo coin, which is limited to just 150 editions.

The most expensive coin in the collection is a gold proof, five ounce £10 piece which is listed for £10,820 and is limited to just 150 coins. There is also a kilo version of this coin, limited to just 15 in total, but those interested will need to contact the Royal Mint to find out the price.

Clare Maclennan, divisional director of the consumer division at the Royal Mint, said: “Each year The Royal Mint unveils a series of commemorative coins to celebrate key moments and milestones that help shape Britain and what better occasion to celebrate than Her Majesty The Queen’s 95th birthday.

“Each coin is a miniature work of art and has been designed as a treasured keepsake or gift, and we are delighted to be able to gift 95 of them to 95 people celebrating their own landmark birthdays this year.

One of a new range of commemorative coins celebrating the Queen’s 95th birthday on April 21 (The Royal Mint/PA)

How to enter

Nominations to receive one of the coins can be submitted via the Royal Mint website, with applicants asked to provide the name and contact details of the nominee.

Applications are open now and the prize draw will close on Monday, April 19, at 11am.