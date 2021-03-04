CHEPSTOW town councillors threatened to boycott a private meeting to thrash out plans for what is being described as short-term changes to the town centre.

Some town councillors invited to the meeting - which was held on Tuesday afternoon - said they would not attend unless it was held in public, saying they had concerns the plans were part of a trial to make way for long-lasting changes.

But Monmouthshire County Council said it did not need to hold the meeting in public because the plans are temporary and intended to help visitors social distance once the Covid-19 lockdown ends.

In the meeting on Tuesday, titled ‘Unlocking Chepstow’, council officers put forward their plans to use a Welsh Government funding package for parklets and planters on High Street, in turn making it a single-lane road, and a 20mph pedestrian-friendly zone at Beaufort Square – which requires raising the surface and creating a “tarmac table” – similar to a large speed bump.

As part of the plans, the crossing at the traffic lights outside Coffee #1 could be decommissioned, with no plans yet to replace them – something the town's Chamber of Commerce and the town council has expressed safety concerns over.

Plans for changes at Beaufort Square. Picture: MCC

Changes planned for Chepstow town centre. Picture: MCC

One of the councillors to question why the meeting was private, Conservative Alan Braund, said after some thought he decided he would attend the meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, he said: “I intend to make it clear I do not agree with the way this has been handled up to now.

“It seems there is a reluctance among a lot of town councillors now to go ahead with this as it stands.

“I have decided to attend the meeting, but it’s all very vague. I haven’t seen a thorough agenda and I don’t believe anybody has been seriously consulted. I won’t be putting my view forward on the proposals until the public is involved in the discussions.”

In an email seen by the Argus, Labour councillor Dale Rooke asked Monmouthshire council to allow traders who are not members of the chamber, as well as all residents, attend, saying the authority “should be aiming to be as transparent and inclusive as possible”.

“It appears to me as though some of the changes are a done deal and will be here to stay,” he told council officers.

Joint-owner of Toytastik Jon Amphlett, who runs the store on Moor Street, said he only heard about the changes via a newspaper report in the Argus.

Jon Amphlett

“I’m not negative about Chepstow and I don’t want to be construed as a moaner, but I would expect after five years here working hard in this town that I’d be sent an email at the very least,” he said.

A resident said: “These changes sound appealing, but is it really practical to make these changes in the short term? Why would you waste that much money on something temporary?”

A Monmouthshire County Council spokeswoman said: “The proposed trial measures will help make Chepstow a safe, attractive and vibrant town centre as we look forward to the relaxation of restrictions.

"They have been discussed at meetings that the town council and chamber of commerce were invited to, and all who attended were supportive of the proposals.

"No decisions have been made about the longer term and we will be engaging with the town’s businesses and residents before any such decisions are made. After the consultation, the cabinet member will make a recommendation for decision by cabinet.

"However, what is clear is that the future of our high streets, already affected by internet shopping, are being impacted by the pandemic and we want to work with the businesses and the people of Chepstow to collectively ensure the town centre is a friendly, vibrant and successful place to live, work, shop and socialise.”