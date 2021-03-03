A REDUCED council tax rise of 3.89 per cent has been backed for approval by senior Monmouthshire councillors following a ‘backlash’ from residents.

The county council’s initial proposal to increase council tax by 4.95 per cent was met with “anger and disbelief”, with 87.9 per cent of those who responded to a public consultation disagreeing with the proposal, according to a council report.

Final budget plans with a lower council tax increase were recommended for approval by the council’s cabinet at a meeting on Wednesday.

The new proposal has been made following confirmation of further funding made available by the Welsh Government and new savings which were identified by the council.

Cllr Phil Murphy, cabinet member for whole authority resources, said the proposed 4.95 per cent council tax rise “had quite a backlash from the public.”

“Although we had a very favourable settlement from the Welsh Government this time, for which we are very grateful, it was nowhere near enough to cope with the pressures we had so we were forced to go out with that proposed increase of 4.95 per cent at that time,” he said.

However Cllr Murphy said new funding identified has allowed the rise to be lowered.

Council leader, Cllr Peter Fox said although the council has received an improved settlement from the Welsh Government – with a 3.9 per cent increase in funding – it still receives less funding than other authorities.

“We are still the lowest funded council per capita by a country mile,” he said.

Cllr Fox said the council will get £1,067 per person to deliver services, compared to the Wales average of £1,471.

He said it is “not fair” that council tax payers are expected to contribute about 34 per cent of the authority’s budget.

“I wish we did not have to put council tax up at all and I am pleased we have been able to reduce it slightly,” he added.

But the leader of the council’s Labour group, Cllr Dimitri Batrouni said the proposed council tax level is still “too high”.

“They have got more money than they were expecting from the Welsh Government, so there is leeway for them to ease the burden on council tax payers and the most vulnerable by reducing it further,” he said.

Cllr Batrouni said increases in fees and charges will “disproportionately impact the most vulnerable in the county”.

The budget proposals will now go before a full council meeting on March 11 for approval.