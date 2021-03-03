A MAN from the Pontypool area has been arrested after a van fire in Griffithstown in the early hours of Monday.
Speaking to the South Wales Argus, resident Tim Cantelo said how he woke up for work to find his van was alight, with the fire spreading to his other van.
Gwent Police confirmed a 42-year-old man from the Pontypool area has been arrested on suspicion of arson and theft from a motor vehicle and has been released on conditional bail.
A Gwent Police spokesman said: “We were received a report of a vehicle fire in Charles Street, Griffithstown, at around 4.30am on Monday, March 1.
“Officers attended, assisting the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, after a Citroen Berlingo was reportedly set on fire. A Ford Transit van was also damaged.
“Anyone with information or has CCTV or dashcam footage relating to this incident should contact us on 101, quoting log references: 32 01/03/21 or 2100071771.”
Earlier that night, the fire service was called out to another fire - on Clifton Square - where a BMW had been torched.
Speaking about that incident, a Gwent Police spokesman said: “We were received a report of a vehicle fire in Clifton Square, Griffithstown, at around 12.45am on Monday, March 1.
“Officers attended, assisting the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, after a blue BMW was reportedly set on fire.
“A 42-year-old man from the Pontypool area was arrested on suspicion of arson and theft from a motor vehicle and has been released on conditional bail.
“Anyone with information or has CCTV or dashcam footage relating to this incident should contact us on 101, quoting log references: 10 01/03/21 or 2100071698.”
Alternatively, you can report information relating to either of the incidents to Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111
